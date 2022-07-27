Mrs. Ruth Dawson Morrison, age 94 of Stuart, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Altavista on October 2, 1927, to the late William Dawson and Lilly Vaughan Dawson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph William “Willie” Morrison, Jr.; one daughter, Anita Mitchell; one son, Jack Todd Morrison; three sisters, Catherine Pilson, Margaret Bennett, Madeline Elgin; and one brother, Earl Dawson. Ruth was a member of Buffalo Ridge Pentecostal Holiness Church. She loved doing needlework and tending to her garden and flowers.

Surviving are four daughters and a son-in-law, Shirley and Weldon DeHart of Patrick Springs, Betty Armstrong of Wesley Chapel, FL, Mary Green of Altoona, PA, Carol Crigger of Roanoke; one son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Kathleen Morrison of Beaufort, SC; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one sister, Doris Atkinson of Salem; one brother, Joe Dawson of Woolwine; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Buffalo Ridge Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the Patrick County Food Bank, P.O Box 1304, Stuart, VA 24171, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.