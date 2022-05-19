Sadie Juanita Mengelt, 89, of Stuart, VA died on May 17, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA. She was born on March 14, 1933 in Norfolk, VA to the late Sadie and George Norris. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harry D. Mengelt, two daughters, Dawn Moles, Robin Vippermen, two sons, Charles and Ronald Mengelt, two brothers, George and Eugene Norris.

She was a homemaker for her family and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church

Surviving are one son, David Mengelt of Fresno, CA, twelve grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and a special grandson Shawn Boyd and wife Loretta.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor David Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at Patrick Memorial Gardens in Stuart, VA.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the church.

Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the family

