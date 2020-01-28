Second man charged in connection with Sunday incident

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said a second man was charged in connection with an alleged shooting incident that occurred Sunday.

Jermaine Davis “Jay” Penn Jr., 18, of 295 Hickory Ridge Lane, Woolwine, turned himself into authorities Tuesday, according to Smith. Penn was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting within 1,000 feet of a school, and shooting from a motor vehicle as to endanger the lives of others.

Lonnie Deandre Reynolds, 18, of 12 Kelly Mill Road, was charged Monday with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, and reckless handling of a firearm, Smith has said.

Damien Lamont Hairston, 27, of Martinsville, died Sunday after a single gunshot wound in connection with an incident that occurred at True Gospel Baptist Church, which is located near Patrick County High School on Salem Highway in Stuart, according to Smith.

Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday and found Hairston at the scene.

Smith said the church was not in service at the time of the incident.

“The church parking lot was used as a meeting place between the victim and another group of individuals, none of whom were members of the church,” Smith said in a release. “We are treating this as a homicide and the investigation is ongoing at this time.”

Smith noted that the incident is unrelated to Henry County’s investigation into the death of Brandon Jermal Lucas, 29, of 3203 S. Battleridge Dr., North Chesterfield, Virginia. Lucas was found dead on Jan. 26 behind a home located at 400 Arrowhead Circle, Spencer.

The incident in Stuart “is a large scale, complex investigation that encompasses numerous individuals,” Smith said, adding that “I anticipate that many more arrests are forthcoming as we make our way through the investigative process.”

Penn and Reynolds are being held without bail in the Patrick County Jail.

Sheriff’s investigator Tyler Wilson is leading the investigation. The Virginia State Police assisted in processing evidence at the scene, according to Smith.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Smith at (276) 692-7012 or Wilson at (276) 692-5123.