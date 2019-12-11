Serving the fallen

During this special season we want to take time to recognize and honor the families and friends of our fallen comrades. Not only this year, but in the years passed, it has been our honor to give them the burial they so richly deserve.

To these men and women who so faithfully served our country, and for their families who shared them with our military, we salute you. It is a comfort to know that their efforts were not in vain.

Our prayer is that due to the effort of those passed and the ones that are now serving, our country will always be strong, safe and above all FREE.

-The Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard

-American Legion Post 105

-Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7800

-Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8467