Spooktacular expected to attract thousands

An estimated 2,000 people are expected to visit Spooktacular on Oct. 31 as Main Street in Stuart is transformed into a “Spooktacular” site, with family-friendly fun and plenty of goodies.

“We estimate that about 2,000 folks walk through the street during the night. That may be high, but it’s just so much energy and enthusiasm it really feels like 5,000,” said Erica Cipko, of the Patrick County Young Professionals, which organizes the event.

The event will boast an array of fun activities for ghouls and goblins and everyone in-between, including a Llama party/parade; costume parade led by Mirror Man; the Imagine Circus and bouncy houses from Outdoor Entertainment.

Various food vendors, including Nana Karen’s and Bootleg BBQ food trucks, Leonardo’s Bistro, Rio Grande and Honduras, also will be onsite and The Enterprise will host the Jack-o-lantern contest. Spooktacular attendees may cast a ballot for the contenders.

“This event was designed as a family-friendly event to allow Patrick County, the Town of Stuart, and its neighboring citizens a place to shine in all their spooky glory. On Halloween, Main Street Stuart is filled with thousands of children, families, and visitors who are excited to experience all that Spooktacular has to offer,” Cipko said. “Our event is designed to serve as a vibrant, spooky, and most importantly, a safe community celebration suitable for all ages while cultivating a sense of community.”

Main Street will close around 3:30 p.m., Cipko said. Vendors will set up and decorate the street before the event begins at 5:30 p.m.

Spooktacular is celebrating its 5th year. It is possible due to support from local organizations such as the Rotary Club; Clark Gas & Oil; Patrick County Chamber; Patrick County Tourism and the Town of Stuart.

Cipko noted the event is expected to gain momentum each year as attendance soars. She and other PCYP members will on-site dressed as their favorites from Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story.

Kirsten Jones, a Patrick County native, said Spooktacular “is an awesome way for my family to get into the Halloween spirit in a safe way, without driving for hours to find candy. This way, I can save time and enjoy the holiday instead of worrying.” Jones and her daughter Ashlyn plan to attend, dressed as Scooby-doo and Velma.

Mike Gravely and Tim Collins, of Outdoor Entertainment and the Chamber of Commerce respectively, started the event. The PCYP later became heavily involved in the project.

For more information and up to date alerts, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/168062504075176/.