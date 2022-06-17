The Virginia State Police are investigating what appears to be a “road rage” incident that occurred at 7:12 a.m. on Friday, June 17.

Police are searching for a red Mazda 3, which was involved, according to a release. The Mazda has damage to the entire passenger side of the vehicle. The Mazda was displaying a Colorado license plate of BMUL57.

The Mazda was involved in a crash with a box truck on the northbound side of Interstate 81, which reportedly led to a shooting incident, according to the release. A man from the Mazda allegedly opened fire with a firearm, it added.

There were no injuries in the shooting, however the Mazda fled the scene and exited I-81 onto Interstate 581 toward Roanoke.

A statewide broadcast has been placed on the suspect vehicle, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police.

All lanes are open at the 141-mile marker, although troopers remain collecting evidence on the roadside.