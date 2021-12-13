<img class=" wp-image-59152 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/12\/Obit-Trent-201x300.jpg" alt="" width="261" height="389" \/>Stephanie Renee Trent, 49, of Spencer, VA passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at her home, She was born on June 20, 1972 in Henry County to Sue Nance Bullington and the late Frank Bullington.\r\n\r\nShe was a loving mother and grandmother who loved the mountains and the beach.\r\n\r\nSurviving are her husband William Trent of the home and two sons, William Cole Trent (fianc\u00e9 Brandi Kenyon) of Spencer, VA, Cody Trent (fianc\u00e9 Lauren Wood) of Spencer, VA, mother, Sue Nance Bullington, one sister, Beverly Stone (Frankie) of Danville, VA and one grandchild, Presley Lynette Trent.\r\n\r\nA funeral was held at 2:00 p.m.\u00a0 on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services in Stuart, VA with Pastor Curt Ashley officiating.\r\n\r\nThe family received friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 \u2013 2:00 p.m. at Norris Chapel.\r\n\r\nBurial will follow at Sandy Ridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Sandy Ridge, NC\r\n\r\nMemorials may be made to Sandy Ridge Presbyterian Church 1095 Troy Brown RD Sandy Ridge, NC 27046 c\/o Kay Harris\r\n\r\nNorris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Trent family\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
