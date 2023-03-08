The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce is helping to gauge interest for a locally owned community bank to open in Meadows of Dan in 3 to 6 months.

The Truist Branch, which formerly served the community, closed.

Blake Edwards, president and CEO of Skyline National Bank, met with the community and others last week to update residents about the possibility of opening a branch in Meadows of Dan.

The survey can be accessed on the chamber’s website at www.patrickchamber.com or directly at https://bit.ly/MODbankSurvey.