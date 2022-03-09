Hardin Reynolds Memorial School held its school wide Spelling Bee on February 11, with 30 students participating as the top spellers in grades four through seven.

The winner was Rylan Montgomery, a sixth grader who enjoys playing basketball for HRMS. His favorite subject is history, and he loves cars.

Abby Slate was the second-place winner. She is a seventh grader whose hobbies include drawing, writing, and reading. Abby is a member of Jr. Beta, and likes telling interesting stories to her family and friends.

Josiah Womack won third-place in the Spelling Bee. Josiah is a fifth grader who enjoys go-kart races, running, playing baseball and You-tube games. His favorite subject is science.

Good luck to all of these winners in the upcoming county competition.

The school also recognized all of the top classroom spellers who participated: Hunter Martin, Ryan Martin, Julianna Henagin, Kamiya Reynolds, Oliver Cruise, Mason Hancock, Sheyan Lester, Sierra Helms, Halo Martin, Bentley Rowe, Madison Purdy, Lily Pritt, Sarah Hagwood, Reagan Underwood, Cooper Wikstrom, Bentlee Davis, Levi Hankins, Sky Evans, Kira Barker, Mahala Martin, Mackenzie Fain, Jennifer Stowe, Dane Orton, Mason Collins, Asher Vaughn, Elyssia Turner, and Sophia Via.