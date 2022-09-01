Mr. Tony Alan Bowman, age 54 of Patrick Springs, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at his home. He was born in Richmond on January 26, 1968, to the late Bobby Bowman and Mildred Ayers Chatham of Murrells Inlet, SC. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Tammy Mata. Tony loved Harley’s and doing artwork. He was ordained in 2013 and was very active in various prison ministries. He loved playing guitar and singing and was a member of the group Almost There.

Surviving in addition to his mother are three daughters and a son-in-law, Heaven and Matt Dalton of Danville, Savannah Bowman of Patrick Springs, Meadow Bowman of Atlanta, GA, his fiancé, Stephanie Richardson of Ringgold; four grandchildren, Treyton, Henley, Hudson, and Louella Dalton; and one nephew, Tyler Henderson and wife, Shannon of TN.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Harvest Worship Center with Dr. David Coleman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.