Tourism revenue more than $29 million, an increase of 4.7 percent from 2017

Tourism was again a critical contributor to the local economy in Patrick County in 2018. As an instant revenue generator, tourism revenue reached $29,207,379, a 4.7 percent change over 2017.

This total represents direct expenditures paid by travelers including food, accommodations, incidental purchases, entertainment/recreation and travel related expenses. In two neighboring counties, tourism revenue in Floyd County reached $25,311,063, as Carrol County’s revenue was $75,654,002 last year.

Travel related taxes generated in Patrick County were $835,106 which included tourism related county and city receipts from individual and corporate income taxes, sales, excise and gross receipts taxes and tourism property taxes.

Patrick County contributed to the state of Virginia being rank 8th nationwide in domestic travel spending last year, with the travel industry ranking the 5th largest employer in the private industry. Tourism supported jobs in the Patrick County totaled 282 employees, up from 2017, with tourism related payroll of direct wages, salaries and tips totaling $6,498,949.

The US Travel Association states, tourism in Virginia generated $26 billion in travel spending. Tourism also supported 235,000 work opportunities for Virginia communities and contributed $1.8 billion in state and local taxes. The increase is largely attributed to Virginia’s tourism promotion and development efforts all around the state, including: new hotels, restaurants, agritourism, craft breweries, wineries, distilleries, cideries, sports, outdoor recreation, festivals and events, music venues, wedding venues, meeting and convention venues, attractions and so much more. Virginia’s changing tourism industry make the Commonwealth a destination for authentic travel experiences and vibrant communities. Travelers are seeking unique experiences in their leisure time, and view travel as an important factor for their quality of life.

“Virginia’s tourism industry had a banner year in 2018, hitting new records and making important impacts on our communities across the Commonwealth,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Virginia is for Lovers and the tourism industry’s continued growth this year, we also celebrate the people who impact and influence our communities with their vision, passion, and love for the tourism industry. Our industry is made up of creative, hard-working, and dedicated professionals, and they work every day to make our communities more vibrant and dynamic. They help to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and visit, and are our most powerful ambassadors for Virginia is for Lovers.”

Cindy and Gary Hoback, owners of the Wolf Creek Farm B & B said reservations have increased this year and Wolf Creek Farms has entertained guests from as far away as China.

Janie Spence, owner of Jane’s County Café and the Meadows of Dan Food Market said her businesses usually experience a lull in September, but this year was quite different. Spence said she is looking forward to a busy fall season as well.

Sandra Belcher, director of Tourism and Marketing for Patrick County, said she believes the success of tourism in Patrick County is two-fold: The 5% lodging tax charged to travelers by Primland Resort, area campgrounds, motel, cabin and B&B owners is used to market the county through marketing venues such as print, digital, and content ads, local tourism small business grants, sponsorships, and broadband initiatives. The second important factor of the county’s tourism related success has been the dedication and passion of community individuals, and organizations who have been key to orchestrating and promoting festivals, events and tourism related businesses. Add the natural, majestic beauty of areas throughout the county, such as the Meadows of Dan, Blue Ridge Parkway, Ararat, Kibbler Valley, Critz, Woolwine, and historical landmarks, all this easily adds up to turning Patrick County into a travel destination. Belcher noted her gratitude to the Tourism Advisory Council and the majority of the Board of Supervisors who have been instrumental in promoting tourism within the county.

She said she keeps in mind one of guidelines from the Virginia Tourism Corporation to promote tourism: “To continue to invest in making Patrick County attractive as a travel destination, enhancing our image as a vibrant community for our current and future residents and strengthening our economic position for future, sustainable growth, which is the key to successful tourism”.

Belcher said she also believes as a travel destination, enticing more travelers and new residents will help steady taxes for our taxpaying citizens, create stronger more vibrant communities, quality of life and increased employment.”

**All data was received by the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) from U.S. Travel Association and is based on domestic visitor spending (travelers from within the United States) from trips taken 50 miles or more away from home.