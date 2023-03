Patrick County High School presented two local women with awards during the Distinguished Patrick Countian Assembly held on Thursday, March 2.

Norma Bozenmayer was presented with the 2023 Outstanding Service Award.

Della Fulcher was presented with the 2023 Distinguished Patrick Countian Award.

These awards were given in appreciation of the tireless and selfless work they do in our community to help others and make our county a better place to live.