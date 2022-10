The Patrick County Varsity Volleyball Team hosted Martinsville on September 20, winning in straight sets with scores of 25-20, 25-11, and 25-7.

Samantha Harris had 15 kills and 6 aces. Lilly Byers had 26 assists and 7 aces. Madi Heath had 5 kills, and

Kaylee Towler had 5 digs, 3 aces and 3 kills.

The Cougars travelled to Halifax September 22 winning in straight sets, 25-21, 25-13, and 25-23. Harris had 7 kills, 7 digs, and 2 aces. Lilly Hazelwood had 7 kills. Towler had 8 aces, 5 digs, and 3 kills. Lilly Byers had 32 assists and 3 aces.

Patrick County lost in straight sets September 27 against Bassett, 21-25, 23-25, and 26-28. Harris had 12 kills, 2 blocks and 6 digs. Journey Moore had 17 digs, 4 aces, and 2 assists. Marissa Bentley had 6 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs, and 2 assists. Hazelwood had 6 kills, and Byers had 30 assists and 8 digs.