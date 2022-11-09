The Veteran Appreciation Show kicks off Saturday to thank service and honor members.

The show is the second in the Patrick County Music Association’s (PCMA) Tri-Fest.

Sponsored by Pilot Mountain, Inc. and Worley Machine, the show will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Rotary Building in Stuart. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the music will start at 6 p.m.

PCMA President Denny Alley said members of any military branch get in the show for free.

The Churchmen, a bluegrass and gospel group based in Collinsville, will headline the show. The four-piece group began recording and touring in 1989.

The Churchmen’s latest album, “Mercy Road,” was released earlier this year with the lead radio single being “Break and Water,” written by member Carroll Arnn.

“It’s one of the oldest groups in the area besides The County Boys,” Alley said.

Roger Handy and Alley will play six songs together.

Jadyn Pruitt and New River Line will also take the stage.

Pruitt’s “still in high school still and she’ll be singing the National Anthem, opening the show up,” Alley said, and added that the Opry Show, which was the first in the Tri-Fest, was well attended.

“About 300 people attended and nobody left. They were still playing after 10 p.m. They put on a show like you never heard,” he said.

Admission is $5 at the door. Lawn chairs are encouraged, and prizes will be awarded throughout the night.

Concessions will be available for purchase from the Patrick County Shooting Education Team, with proceeds going to teach children in the area firearms safety.

For more information or to watch past music performances, visit Facebook.com/PatrickCountyMusicAssociation.