Students attending Woolwine Elementary School in grades K-3 and 4-7 celebrated the 51st day of school by dressing in the 1950s style and by attending a Sock Hop. The PTO provided sherbet floats to students who had fun with friends while dancing, hula hooping, jumping rope, laughing, going to the photo booth and talking. Principal, Jeannie King thanked and shared her appreciation to the PTO, volunteers, staff, faculty and others who made the day possible for the Warrior students.