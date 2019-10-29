Wood To Art Showcase to be held in Danbury

The Stokes County Arts Council announced the first Wood To Art event. It will be hosted at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main Street, Danbury, N.C.

Come and see the creations of local and surrounding county craftsmen in this 10 day pop up event beginning Friday, Nov. 1. From hand crafted writing pens, earrings, dining tables, hutches and everything in between, the Wood to Art Showcase includes work from artists Angela and Mark Mabe from March Legend Furniture, Aaron Gibbons, Stephen Honeycutt, Matt Parker, Carl Rintelman, Sarah Gibbons, and Chris Davis.

There will be an opening reception on Friday Nov. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. where the artists will be present to talk about their work and creating commission pieces. Work will remain for sale in The Arts Place of Stokes until Sunday, Nov. 10.

For more information, visit www.artsplaceofstokes.org, or call The Arts Place at (336) 593-3799.