A tractor trailer accident is prompting traffic delays on U. S. 58 east, near Meadows of Dan, according to reports from the scene.

At 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Steve Allen, coordinator of Emergency Management, said the wreckage had been cleared, however the roadway remains closed to traffic as officials continue to try and clean debris.

By 1 p.m., the highway had been cleared of debris and was reopened to traffic, according to reports.