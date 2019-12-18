Christmas Contest Winner Grade 8-12

1st Place – The True Meaning of Christmas

We all know why Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year; all the presents that we wanted under the Christmas tree, family, and magical love. There’s more meaning to Christmas than just presents, family, and love, though: the birth of a Savior, the Prince of Peace, a birth that put shepherds on their knees. The Bible says in Luke 2:14 that the birth of Jesus resulted in “peace and good will toward men”.

The birth of our Savior Jesus Christ was a dramatic change to the whole universe, and even history. Jesus’ birth put the whole meaning of Christmas into motion, and even changed the course of history! This birth changed history because it led to many other main events, like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. Christmas is the best time of the year to unite in prayer with family; it is the best time to celebrate the birth of a Savior.

Christmas is the best time of the year to declare our love for Christ and one another. Christmas represents Christ’s birth; therefore, Christians have to spread the cheer involved in Christmas. We individuals must understand that Jesus is the true meaning of Christmas. Of course, I don’t want to leave out family and finding true love. Christmas is peaceful, joyful, and a time to sit back and enjoy family and friends.

Christmas not only symbolizes the birth of Christ, but symbolizes love and family. Family is the most important thing to have as a life tool, other than Jesus himself. The true meaning of Christmas still remains apropos to the lifestyles and traditions of people. Many people don’t realize that their lifestyles and traditions reflect on Jesus, though. Many people don’t realize that the true meaning of Christmas is the birth of Jesus Christ. There are many ways to recognize the true meaning of Christmas: The Bible, your parents, and your friends. Your family and friends should tell you the true meaning of Christmas because you’ll never truly be happy if they don’t.

There is more meaning to Christmas than just presents, family, and love; that is the birth of Jesus Christ. The Bible declares this statement in Luke 2; stating that Jesus brought “peace and good will toward men”. Overall, the true meaning of Christmas is Jesus Christ; and that means we must remember his birth apropos to our regular traditions. That’s what I believe is the true meaning of Christmas and why I emphasize the importance of it.

Samantha Tankersley -11th Grade- Patrick County High School