Jesse James Guynn, age 87 of Stuart, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home. He was born in Carroll County on October 14, 1932 to the late Steve and Bessie McMillian Guynn. In addition to his parents, Mr. Guynn was preceded in death by two sons, Donnie Guynn and Neal Guynn; one step-son, Robert Milligan; his first wife, Dorothy Mae Stillwell Guynn; his second wife, Bobbie Ann Milligan Guynn; and three sisters, Hallie Guynn, Laura McCall and Bernice Worrell. Mr. Guynn, also known as “Grandpa, Pawpaw and Pops,” was a devoted husband and loving father. He had a wonderful personality, never met a stranger, and was nice to everyone he met.

Mr. Guynn is survived by his wife, Marjorie Comer Guynn; his children, Ronnie Guynn, Bobbie Lackey, Bonnie Snodgrass, Tammy Bowles, Regina McAdams, Richard Milligan, Jimmy Milligan and Rosetta A. Sprinkle; two step-sons, James Ray Dean and John Wayne Dean; thirty-three grandchildren; one step-grandchild; thirty-three great-grandchildren; one brother, Grover Guynn; one sister Lannie Guynn; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Guynn will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Pastor Grover Guynn officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorials may be made to Ross Harbour United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Cathy Adams, 35 Goblintown Road, Stuart, Virginia 24171. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.