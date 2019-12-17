Hubbard’s 28 points can’t grasp the win at home

By Miranda Crockett

The Lady Cougars fell in a close fought rematch against Floyd County at home.

After taking a hard hit from the Lady Buffaloes in their season opener and losing by 23 points, Patrick County fought hard, only losing by five points, leaving the score 52 to 47 on their home court.

Sierra Hubbard led the way for the Lady Cougars, scoring a game best 28 points. Hubbard, an honorable mention all-state selection last season, took control of the game from start to finish. She scored 20 of her 28 points from the floor and went 8 for 10 from the free throw line.

The Cougars got down 8 in the first quarter. They brought the score within two at the half after outscoring Floyd County by six points in the second quarter. In the third the Cougars traded buckets with the Buffaloes but drew a couple fouls and converted at the line to keep the score close. Floyd County couldn’t pull away in the fourth thanks to Hubbard’s 15 points in the final quarter, but they held onto the lead long enough to get the win.

“It was some very good high school basketball played,” said head coach Donny Rakes. “Floyd’s a very good team. They put a lot of pressure on you, they come in waves, and if you’re not prepared for that, then the ball’s going back the other way.”

Noting how Floyd County got the PCHS team in the season opener at their place, Rakes said he felt that his team made a good showing here on their home floor.

“The kids played hard and they didn’t give up,” said Rakes. “We had our chances. The pressure got to us some, but by and large, I thought we played pretty well.”