PCHS Varsity Girls breeze past North Stokes

The Lady Cougars had no problem handling the Lady Vikings of North Stokes on Friday, taking a 45-17 win at home.

Sierra Hubbard led the Cougars, putting up 15 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Abby Dillon had seven points and five rebounds. Jordan Haas added six points and two rebounds, while Missy Hazard had two three pointers on the night.

Abigail Epperson had six rebounds, four steals, two assists, and scored three points.

Coach Donny Rakes said it was a “good team win. Eight out of ten on the roster scored. Everyone played about the same minutes, and everyone contributed. We rebounded the ball well, shared the ball well, and overall made good decisions. We are getting better and progressing as a team.”

The team is now 3-2.