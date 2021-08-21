<span style="font-weight: 400"><img class="alignleft wp-image-55635 size-medium" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/Obit-Johnston-234x300.jpg" alt="" width="234" height="300" \/>Bobby Johnston, 87, of Stuart, VA died on Friday, August 20, 2021 at his home. He was born on July 24, 1934 in Patrick County, Virginia\u00a0 He is preceded in death by his wife Annie Ruth Creasy Johnston.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Surviving are one cousin, Harriett Copeland and her husband Ken Copeland of Fieldale, VA.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">He worked in government as an Agriculture Inspector and served in the United States Army<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on August 22, 2021 at Peters Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Terry Ragsdale officiating.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Memorials May be made to Mountain Valley Hospice 730 E Church St Martinsville, VA 24112\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the family.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com<\/span>\r\n\r\n