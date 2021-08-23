<img class="size-full wp-image-55645 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/Obit-Moore.png" alt="" width="221" height="261" \/>Russell W. Moore, Jr. (always known as Bill), a resident of Patrick County, VA and Nassau County, FL; died on August 16, 2021 at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center in Radford, VA. Bill was born at home in Quinwood, WV on October 3, 1949, the son of Russell W. Moore and Hope (Ball) Moore.\r\n\r\nBill graduated from Pomeroy (Ohio) High School, class of 1967.\u00a0 He received his bachelor\u2019s degree from Ohio Northern, Ada, Ohio and his master\u2019s degree from Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, North Carolina. He was a very proud Ohio State Buckeye fan\u2026O-H-I-O.\r\n\r\nBill had a distinguished career in healthcare administration serving in executive roles at Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC, Carolinas Healthcare System in Charlotte, NC and Medcath, Inc. in Charlotte, NC.\u00a0He also supported various philanthropic organizations and served on the board of directors of Thomas Jefferson\u2019s Poplar Forest.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in law, Frederic and Ethel Bouwman, a brother-in-law, Rodney Gaul and his favorite golden retriever, Jake.\r\n\r\nBill is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Bouwman. He is also survived by his son Sean (Meliah) and daughter Maria; grandchildren, Clara and Brigid Ashe-Moore and Lacey, Josiah, and Fairley all residing in Asheville, NC; sisters, Sharon Gaul and Linda (Gary) Madara, special nephew, Michael (Jennifer) Gaul, brother-in-law, Arthur (Becky) Bouwman and other extended family members.\r\n\r\nBill loved his mountain home in Virginia and his many friends there, who became like a family.\u00a0 He loved his home at the shore and enjoyed walking the beach with his wife and dogs; and casting a line to catch the \u2019big one.\u2019\r\n\r\nBeneath a sometimes-gruff exterior was a good and ethical man. He will be greatly missed by all of us who loved him dearly.\r\n\r\nPrivate service.\r\n\r\nMemorial donations may be made to Thomas Jefferson\u2019s Poplar Forest,\u00a0<a>1542 Bateman Bridge Rd, Forest, VA 24551<\/a>\u00a0and Easterseals UCP of North Carolina and Virginia,\u00a0<a>5171 Glenwood Ave. Suite 211 Raleigh, NC 27612<\/a>.