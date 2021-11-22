<p class="yiv1752225921MsoNormal"><img class="alignright wp-image-58641 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/11\/Obit-Turner.jpg" alt="" width="348" height="229" \/>Mr. Robert \u201cBob\u201d Ross Turner, age 90 of Stuart, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at his home. He was born in Canada on August 2, 1931, to the late James Turner and Gladys Hunter Turner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Eldene Johnston; and four brothers, Adrian, Don, Jimmy, and Wallace Turner. Bob attended Peters Creek Baptist Church.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv1752225921MsoNormal">Surviving is his wife, Elaine Johnson Turner of the home; his children, Robert \u201cBobby\u201d R. Turner, Jr. of New York, Susan Ann Turner of Florida, William R. Turner of New York, James Aaron Evans of Stuart, Lauren Rachel Manuello of Stuart; one grandson, Blake Hunter Manuello; one sister, Isabelle Russo of New York; one brother, Paul Moore of New York; and several nieces and nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv1752225921MsoNormal">A graveside service was held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Peters Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Terry Ragsdale officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is handling the arrangements.<\/p>
