<a rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer"><span style="color: #000000"><img class="size-medium wp-image-59617 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/12\/Obit-Simmons-169x300.png" alt="" width="169" height="300" \/>Mrs. Maxine Belton Simmons, age 92 of Stuart, passed away Thursday, December 23,<\/span> <span style="color: #000000">2021, at Sovah Health of Martinsville. She was born in Patrick County on September 14, 1929, to the late Edgar Belton and Minnie DeHart Belton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hassell Lee Simmons; two sons, Hassell Lee \u201cMike\u201d Simmons, Jr., Jimmy Simmons; one grandson, Brian Simmons; two sisters, Ellen Belton, Jewel Knight; and two brothers, Robert and Clyde Belton. Maxine attended Patrick Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church. She had retired as a C.N.A from R.J. Reynolds Memorial Hospital and earlier in life worked at Pop\u2019s Sandwich Shop. She volunteered at the Patrick Springs Food Ministry, loved traveling, and was an avid Bingo player. She was named Mother of the Year in 2016 by the Patrick Springs\u00a0Ruritan Club. \u00a0<\/span><\/a>\r\n\r\nSurviving is two daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Connie Plaster of Critz, Sandy and Donnie Clifton of Stuart; one son, Roger Simmons of the home; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; one sister, Louise Hazelwood of Burlington, NC; and several nieces and nephews.\r\n\r\nFuneral services will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Dr. Marion Poythress officiating. Burial will follow in Patrick Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Patrick Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Box 55, Patrick Springs, VA 24133. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.\r\n<p class="yiv1050415402MsoNormal"><\/p>
