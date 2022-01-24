<p class="yiv7681847611MsoNormal"><img class="size-medium wp-image-60486 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/01\/Obit-Martin-2-139x300.jpg" alt="" width="139" height="300" \/>\u00a0Mrs. Ann Collins Martin, 86, of Lawsonville, NC, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at her home. She was born in Patrick County to the late Walter and Delphia Bowman Collins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Robert Euell Martin and by five brothers, McKay, Vance, Edward, James, and Buddy; and three sisters Mozelle Harris, Evelyne Crowder and Myra Jean Mills. Mrs. Martin worked as a merchant in the family business for 30 years before later in life having a career as a Certified Nurse Assistant at the former Stokes-Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Danbury, N.C., for 13 years until her full retirement.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv7681847611MsoNormal">\u00a0Mrs. Martin is survived by two sons, Randy Martin and wife, Sheila, of Clewiston, Florida and Rick Martin of Lawsonville, NC; three grandsons, Chase and fianc\u00e9e Jennifer Wagner of Mount Dora, Florida, Nick and wife Cassie of Morehead City, N.C., and Matt and fianc\u00e9e Carolyn Hicks of Raleigh, N.C.; two great-grandchildren Sklya and Camden Martin of Morehead City, N.C.; two brothers, Bobby of Sandy Ridge, N.C., and Charles of King, N.C.; and one sister Ruth Simmons of Greensboro, N.C.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv7681847611MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Funeral services for Mrs. Martin will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 28, 2022, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Stuart with Pastors Darrell Price and Terry Ragsdale. Burial will be private.\u00a0\u00a0The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent to\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.moodyfuneralservices.com\/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">www.moodyfuneralservices.com<\/a>.\u00a0\u00a0Per Covid19 regulations, the family asks that people attending wear a mask.<\/p>
