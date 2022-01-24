<p class="yiv5375200146MsoNormal"><img class="size-medium wp-image-60480 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/01\/Obit-Burnette-201x300.jpg" alt="" width="201" height="300" \/>Kyle Michael Burnette, age 53 of Stuart, Virginia passed away peacefully on January 21, 2022, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy, North Carolina.\u00a0\u00a0He was born in Pinellas County, Florida on May 24, 1968.\u00a0\u00a0He was preceded in death by his stepfather, John \u201cEd\u201d Sims, and an aunt, Marilyn Cantrell.\u00a0\u00a0Kyle always said being a teenager in the 80\u2019s was nothing short of awesome.\u00a0\u00a0He was a true music buff and an absolute guru of many music genres from rock to dance and house to techno.\u00a0\u00a0His artistic talent with pen and ink were truly from another dimension with some of his art being published in national tattoo magazines.\u00a0\u00a0Kyle loved animals especially dogs and horses.\u00a0\u00a0He volunteered with P.A.W.S. (Patrick Animal Welfare Society) for approximately 10 years and recently volunteered with the Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue.\u00a0\u00a0He was a selfless guy with a smile on his face, always willing to help someone when they couldn\u2019t do it alone, and truly believed friendship was the greatest gift.\u00a0\u00a0May Heaven accept him, may angels protect him.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv5375200146MsoNormal">Kyle is survived by his mother, Brenda McManus Sims of Stuart; his father, Richard Burnette of Lincolnton, North Carolina; three brothers, Kevin and wife, Jill of Greensboro, Chris of Florida, and Bryan and wife, Rachel of Michigan; two nephews, Lance and Brandon; one cousin, Donnie of Clearwater, Florida; and many special friends.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv5375200146MsoNormal">Services for Kyle will be held at a later date.\u00a0\u00a0In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kyle M. Burnette Fund, c\/o Moody Funeral Home, P.O. Box 307, Stuart, VA 24171 or to\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0the Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue, P.O. Box 13, Hardy, VA 24101.\u00a0\u00a0Moody Funeral Home in Stuart has been entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
Leave a Reply