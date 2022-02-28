<img class="size-medium wp-image-61514 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/Obit-Slate-255x300.jpg" alt="" width="255" height="300" \/>Mrs. Alpha Clement Rorrer Slate, 86, of Ararat Virginia, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson.\r\n\r\nShe was born in Patrick County on July 13, 1935, to the late Adam, and Sallie Matthews Clement.\u00a0\u00a0Mrs. Slate was retired from JP Stevens, after several years of faithful service, and a member of Fellowship Church.\u00a0\u00a0She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister who will be dearly missed.\r\n\r\nShe is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia and Mark Draughn, Linda and Darrell Agee; a son and daughter-in-law, Darrell and Ruth Rorrer; grandchildren, Darren Agee and girlfriend Samantha\u00a0\u00a0\u201cSam\u201d Tonon, Derrick and Rachel Agee, Dusty and Elisabeth Draughn, Daniel Draughn and girlfriend Shay Taylor; a great-grandchild, Hayden Draughn; baby Agee due in April; step-grandsons, Dakotah Louden, and Connor Thompson; step-great-grandsons, Emmitt Louden, and Oliver Thompson; a sister and brother-in-law, Lottie and Temple Bowman; brothers and sisters-in-law, Romey and Barbara Clement, Johnny and Mildred Clement, Hennis Clement; many nieces and nephews.\r\n\r\nIn addition to her parents, Mrs. Slate was preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmie Rorrer, her second husband, Walter Slate; a sister and brother-in-law, Lucy and Wilburn Smith; brothers and sisters-in-law, Willis Clement, Nelson and Evelyn Clement, and Juanita Clement.\r\n\r\nA graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Clement Family Cemetery with the Rev. Buford Jessup officiating.. at the Clement Family Cemetery with the Rev. Buford Jessup officiating.\u00a0\u00a0No formal visitation will be held, however, Mrs. Slate will lie-in-state Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at\u00a0\u00a0Moody Funeral Home in Mt. Airy.\r\n\r\nMemorials may be made to the Clement Family Cemetery Fund c\/o Charlie Clement 7101 Ararat Highway, Ararat, VA 24053.\r\n\r\nWe would like to thank the staff at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home and the staff at Northern Regional Hospital for the care given to Mama during her stay the past 2 weeks.\u00a0\u00a0We would like to extend a very special thank you to The Landmark Center staff for all the love and care shown to Mama over the past 7 years, (You spoiled her rotten and she loved it!).\u00a0\u00a0Thank you all and God Bless each and everyone of you for the wonderful work you do.\u00a0\u00a0Taking care of the residents isn\u2019t just a job to you and that shows in all your kind and thoughtful ways.\u00a0\u00a0You truly went \u201cabove and beyond.\u201d\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
