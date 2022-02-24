<p class="yiv4914821327MsoNormal"><img class=" wp-image-61484 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/Obit-Boothe-202x300.jpg" alt="" width="261" height="388" \/><\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv9713504883MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0Mrs. Thelma Ann Harris Gunter Boothe, age 82 of Stuart, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at SOVAH Hospital of Martinsville.\u00a0\u00a0She was born in Patrick County on November 12, 1939, to the late Richard G. Harris and Gatha Bowling Harris.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard \u201cBruce\u201d Gunter.\u00a0\u00a0Thelma will be remembered as an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She loved traveling with her husband, Donald, and was happiest preparing meals for her family.\u00a0\u00a0She is now making Heavenly chocolate pies.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv9713504883MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Surviving are her husband, Donald Boothe of the home; two sons and daughter-in-law, Keith and Susan Gunter of Stuart, Chris Gunter of Timberville; three grandchildren, Madison Craven and husband, Jonathan, Landon Gunter, Lydia Gunter; three stepchildren, Glenda B. Hubbard of Stuart,\u00a0 Tammy Boothe\u00a0of Stuart, and Tony Boothe of Patrick Springs; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Lucille and Bernard Stone, Ruby and Glen McAlexander all of Stuart, Judy and John Jamison of Martinsville, Betty and Jim Ellis of Wirtz; one brother and sister-in-law, Richard Maynard and Donna Harris of Spotsylvania; and numerous nieces and nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv9713504883MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Pastors Wayne Moore and Danny Gilley officiating.\u00a0\u00a0Burial will follow in High Point Baptist Church Cemetery.\u00a0\u00a0The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.\u00a0 Memorials may be made to High Point Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c\/o Terry Amos, 439 Biggs Lane, Stuart, Virginia 24171 or to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 921, Stuart, Virginia 24171.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
