Steve Ronald Hardin, Sr., age 68, of Stuart went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 1, 2022, after a long, brave battle with cancer.

Mr. Hardin was born on November 28, 1953, in Guilford County, NC, to the late Fred William Hardin and Jean Moyer Hardin. Steve is preceded in death by two siblings, Linda Garrett and Eugene Hardin.

Mr. Hardin worked most of his life in the textile industry, but his true interests were farming, gardening, sawmilling, horses, and selling and collecting pocket knives and antiques.

Mr. Hardin was devoted to his family, and his grandchildren were his absolute pride and joy. He was of strong Christian faith and an avid reader of his Bible. Mr. Hardin attended Trinity Baptist Church until his health no longer allowed him to.

Mr. Hardin is survived by his wife of 49 years, Debra Hardin; a daughter, Tracy (Shannon) Horton; a son, Steve Ronald (Janet) Hardin, Jr.; three grandchildren, Emily, Morgan, and Steve; three brothers, Fred “Butch” Hardin, Gary Wayne Hardin, and Randy Hardin; a sister, Lynn (Kenny) Davidson; and close friends, Bill and Velda Marshall and John O’Connor. In addition, Mr. Hardin had a team of outstanding doctors, nurses, and caregivers throughout his illness. A special thank you is sent to his caregivers at Novant, the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, and Mountain Valley Hospice.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Trinity Baptist Church with Pastors Fred Hardin and Chad Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Stuart Church of Christ Cemetery in Dry Pond. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1079C Spruce St., Martinsville, VA 24112. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.