Betty Ruth Bryant Nelson, 88, of Stuart, VA died on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection. She was born in Henry County to the late Henry Clyde Bryant and Edna Mae Bryant. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Clyde Nelson, two brothers, Clinard Bryant and Edward Bryant.

She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, member of United Methodist Women and numerous committees. She worked as a dietitian for Blue Ridge Nursing Home and the R. J. Reynolds Hospital in Stuart. She loved gardening, outdoor activities and her loving family. She lived her life putting God first, then family and friends and was loved by all who knew her.

Surviving are one daughter, Bea Ammons (Charlie) of Harrisonburg, VA, Ralph Brooks Nelson (Rhonda) of Stuart, VA, H.C. Nelson (Teresa) of Stuart, VA, three sisters, Dorothy Craig, Jean Stovall, Frances Martin all of Patrick Springs, one brother, Jesse Bryant (Sue) of Collinsville, VA, six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services Chapel in Stuart with Reverend John Franklin and Pastor Steve Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Patrick Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice 1427 Edgewood Drive Suite 101 Mount Airy, NC 27030 or Salem United Methodist Church 159 Salem Church Road Patrick Springs, VA 24133.

Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Nelson family.