A.G. Garnett Puckett, 89 of Ararat, VA passed away on November 18, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 23, 1933, in Patrick County to the late Gladys Quesinberry and Dunkley Puckett. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Conelia Puckett.

Surviving are one daughter, Teresa Marshall (Ronald) of Ararat, VA, one son, Keith Puckett (Barbara) of Statesville, NC, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A.G was a hard worker who was a self-employed farmer, who loved his wife and family and a special grandson, Kevin Puckett and his wife Heather.

All services will be private at a later date. Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the family