A Retrospective to be featured in Danbury

The Stokes County Arts Council welcomes Maggie Rose Brindley to the Apple Gallery with her exhibit “A Retrospective.”

Maggie Rose Brindley is a textile engineer, designer, artist, and demonstrator residing in rural Stokes County, N.C. She was very active in various forms of creative art throughout her youth, taking her artistic visons to Kent State University, where she received her B.F.A. in Textile Arts in 2007. Desiring to know more about textiles, she went on to pursue a M.S. in Textiles from North Carolina State University in 2011. She has spent many years working in various facets of the textile industry in N.C. and beyond.

With experience in textiles as ‘Art’, ‘Craft’ and ‘Industry’, she is moving her textile focus back to textiles as art. Using all the various skills collected with her range of experience, her work focuses on challenging the technical boundaries of textile techniques and equipment. Utilizing textiles as a medium for art provides her the most enjoyment due to the color and texture possibilities this medium provides.

On display at ‘The Apple Gallery’ for the month of December 2019, ‘A Retrospective’ exhibit will include textile art, paintings, and photography. From tapestry weaving, weaving ‘in the round,’ to digitally-designed hand woven art work, her textiles rhythmically explore color, shape and texture. Her love for color and texture is also apparent in her abstract and impressionist paintings. Additionally, the photography displayed has captured moments in nature that inspire her through all her art creation.

Her work has recently been on display at the Hayloft Gallery in Floyd, VA, Studio 7 in Winston Salem and the Reynolds Homestead in Critz, VA.

An opening reception and artist meet and greet will be held at The Apple Gallery, 500 Main Street, Danbury on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact Stokes Arts at 336-593-8159.