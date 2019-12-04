Employees recognized for service

Employees that were recognized for five years of service were pictured): Roger Martin, Susan Shelor, Nathan Largen, Lauren Peery, Tanja Schoor, Thomas Goad, Dwayne Stanley, and Wes Alridge. (Not pictured): Jordan Nunn, Billye J. Angel, Grayson Lineberry, Devin Nelson, Cynthia Carter and Tyler Dalton.

Employees that were recognized for 10 years of service were (pictured): Roger Martin, Karl Kazaks, Faye Jessup, James Anthony, Bobbi Hoffman, Brett Holt, Scott Overby and Deborah Weber. (Not pictured): Jack Doss, Brenda Hiatt and Donna Harris.

Employees recognized for 15 years of service were pictured): Brian Kearns and Sharon Mabe. (Not pictured): Wes Oliver and Mike King.

One employee – Ray Helms – was recognized for 30 years, and two employees

Steve Helms and David Kimble — were recognized for 35 years. At Primland, we are proud of all of our employees.