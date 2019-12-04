Community Calendar

Thursday, December 5

Woolwine Elementary School Craft Show: 5 to 9 p.m. in the school gym. PTO Meeting at 6p.m. in the school auditorium. 6:30 p.m., special Visitor from the North Pole. Title One Math Bingo Night in the cafeteria following the PTO meeting. Call 930-2811 to register for the craft show and or Title One Math Bingo and Dinner Activity Night

Friday, December 6

PC Alzheimer’s Group: Love lights in honor or memory of loved ones. 6 p.m. at the Patrick County Courthouse. Buy a love light or an angel wing to be placed on the Christmas tree in honor of your loved one. Proceeds go to local Alzheimer’s patients in the area.

Christmas Tree Lighting: Dan River Park, Ararat. Music provided by Two Young and Two Old. Bring your favorite Christmas snack to share and a chair/blanket. Hot chocolate provided. 7 p.m.

HJDB Events: Music with the Farmer Brothers & Friends at the HJDB Event Center (Old Bassett High School), from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast available until 11 a.m. For more information call, (276) 358-0489.

Saturday, December 7

Country Breakfast/Holiday Bazaar: bake sale, vendors and Christmas shopping all in one place. Breakfast is 7:30 to 10 a.m. Bazaar is open from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Francisco Community Building, 7100 NC. Hwy. 89 West Westfield, NC. For more information call, (336) 351-4272.

Christmas Bazaar: Meadows of Dan VFW building, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 80 Mabry Mill Road, Meadows of Dan.

Dan River Baptist Church: Cowbell service at 6 p.m. at 3960 Hwy. 704, Westfield N.C. For more information, call (276) 694-6653.

Moorefield Store Community V.F.D: Community Christmas Dinner. Bring a covered dish. 17 VA/NC Road, Spencer.

Stuart Farmers Market: 10th annual Mistletoe Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stuart Farmers Market. Come shop everything from baked items, apples, meats, holiday gifts, decor and more.

Winter Blender: by the Stuart Elementary PTO. Rise and Shine Market with Youth Entrepreneur Vendors in the Stuart Elementary School’s new gym. 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Home decor, gourmet delights, hand crafted items and more.

Meadows of Dan Women’s Club BINGO: Meadows of Dan Community Center, 2858 JEB Stuart Hwy.; doors open 5 p.m.; games start at 6 p.m. Raffle drawings, food available for sale. For more information, call 276-952-2674

STEP Into Christmas Home Tour: features six historic properties in the Claiborne Avenue neighborhood of Rocky Mount, begins at 1 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Included in this year’s tour is a stop at the Historic High Street Cemetery, a Festival of Trees, and a reception at the Franklin Center on Claiborne Avenue.Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the gate, available in Rocky Mount at Carter’s Fine Jewelry, Haywood’s Jewelers, and the STEP office on Dent Street. Tickets are also available online through Eventbrite.com (search for STEP Into Christmas Home Tour) or can be reserved by calling the STEP office at 540-483-5142.

Sunday, December 8

Mountain View Church: in Meadows of Dan will hold its Christmas program, at 6 p.m. Christmas treats, handmade ornaments, hot chocolate and cookies will be served following the play. Everyone is welcome.

Tuesday, December 10

American Red Cross Blood Drive: from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rotary Field, Stuart. Our holiday meal donation comes from Griffith Lumber.The Red Cross suggests getting a good night’s sleep and drinking plenty of water the day before donating.

Saturday, December 14

Patrick County Music Association: Doors open at 4:45 p.m. 5 p.m. ‘Chords of Faith,’ 6 p.m. Mike Hall. & p.m. ‘The Country Boys.’ Bring a chair; concessions available. Stuart Rotary Building, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart.

LIVE MUSIC: Live music featured at the Coffee Break every Tuesday from 8:30 – 11 a.m.

VISION – 12 STEPS TO A SPIRITUAL JOURNEY: Meet every Thursday night, 7 – 8:30 p.m., Harvest Worship Center’s Fellowship Hall, 21225 Jeb Stuart Highway, Stuart. For more information, call (276) 229-9392.

OPEN JAM: An open jam will be held every Friday from 7 – 10 p.m., music, food, family-friendly. Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

MEDITATION FOR BEGINNERS: Every first Thursday each month from 5 – 5:30 p.m., free, learn simple techniques to get started with an insight meditation practice. There will be a 10-minute meditation every meeting hosted by Garry Clifton. Patrick County Library.

COME TO THE TABLE, 12-STEP PROGRAM: A 12-step program centered in the Word of God and Jesus Christ, The Chain Breaker. Bring your hurts, hang-ups, and habits, and leave them. Meet every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Mayo Mountain Church, Claudville Highway, Stuart. Call (276) 229-7462 or (276) 694-7614 for information.

NEW LIFE BIKERS: New Life Bikers meet at Honduras Coffee Shop on the first Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m., and on the third Thursday at 7 p.m. All bikers are welcome. For more information, call (276) 692-5740.

COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Providence United Methodist Church will hold a country breakfast on the first Saturday of every month from 7:30 –10:30 a.m. Breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, apples, juice, and coffee. Donations benefit United Methodist men’s mission work. Eat-in or take out.

BIG COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Willis Gap Community Center will hold a country breakfast on the first Saturday of each month from 7 to 10 a.m. homemade biscuits, apples, eggs, country ham, sausage, bacon, gravy, pancakes, and much more. Donations to Willis Gap Community Center.

PHCC EVENTS: Workforce programs open house in the Frith Exhibit Hall. Learn about upcoming programs and financial aid. Jan. 6 at 5:30 p.m. For more information and to RSVP call, (276) 656-0260.

PATRICK COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: The Book Club meets, the second Thursday of every month from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., with Garry Clifton.

COFFEE FOR VETERANS: The first Tuesday of every month from 9 – 11 a.m. at The Landmark Center, 105 Landmark Drive, Stuart. Donuts and coffee will be served. All veterans are encouraged to participate.

Carroll County Genealogy Club: Open every Wednesday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. anyone interested in genealogy is invited to stop in the Historic Courthouse on Main Street, Hillsville. During the month of December special research will continue on Bond, and Burcham families and in addition the White family.

BOOKMOBILE SCHEDULE Dec 2-5:

Monday: Meadows of Dan – School, 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.; BB&T, 2 to 2:55 p.m. Community Building, 3 to 4:50 p.m. Tuesday: Woolwine– School, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Apple Tree Center, 2 to 2:30 p.m. Rose Window, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Charity Baptist Church, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Robert’s Market, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday: Ararat — Fellowship Church, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; 2:30 to 3 p.m. Lee’s Greenery, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Willis Gap Community Building, 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. Jeb Stuart Grocery, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. Trinity Christian School, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday: Step, 10 to 11 a.m. Hardin Reynolds School,11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Patrick Henry Fire Station, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Salem United Methodist Church, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. For more information, call (276) 694-3352.

Patrick County Library Events: Dec. 5- Open art studio, 1 p.m.; Let’s play Chess, 4 p.m.; Dec. 6 – Tai Chi, 11:30 a.m.; Dec. 7 – Book Signing ‘ForeverHome,’ 10 a.m.