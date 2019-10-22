Airman Awarded Medal

By Douglas Dunlap

Senior Airman Colin-Michael Ferguson Dunlap has been awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal for outstanding achievement while serving as a Force Protection Escort with the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing at Al Udeid Air Force Base in Qatar.

During his time in Qatar, Airman Dunlap was responsible for guarding and surveilling dozens of other country nationals performing military construction and service contracts in support of Operations INHERENT RESOLVE and FREEDOM’S SENTINEL. Additionally, Airman Dunlap processed and approved water requests, ultimately distributing 4.8 million gallons of bulk water and 3,600 pallets of bottled water, improving the quality of life for more than 8,000 U.S. and coalition military personnel. He also fortified the 379th Wing’s security program by recovering 120 stolen Air Force uniforms and thwarting 43 critical information security violations. His efforts not only protected Al Udeid Air Force Base, its facilities, and military personnel but also prevented exploitation of Essential Elements of Intelligence by Terrorists operating in Qatar.

According to the citation that accompanied his medal and was signed by Lieutenant General Joseph T. Guastella, Jr., Commander of U.S. Air Forces, Central Command, “The distinctive accomplishments of Senior Airman Dunlap reflect great credit upon himself, the United States Air Force, and the United States of America.”