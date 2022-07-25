Mr. Alfred Ward Stevens, age 85 of Meadows of Dan, Virginia passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 12, 1936, to the late Edward Lawrence Stevens and Florence Parrotte Stevens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Shirley Sine Stevens; and four siblings, Winona Sweet, Bernadette Chidsey, Edward Stevens, and John Stevens. Alfred had served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of Slate Mountain Presbyterian Church. He was a phenomenal father, confidant, and most special Pop-Pop. He never met a stranger.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 11 years, Wanda Ingle-Stevens of Floyd; his children, Mark Stevens (Debbie) of Kitty Hawk, NC, Michelle Stevens Cockram (Jason) of Meadows of Dan, Tracy Stevens Carey (Jay) of Burlington, NC, Rhonda Burnette (Rick) of Floyd, Lisa Mauk (Tommy) of Floyd, Russell Ingle (Carrie) of Dublin; 14 grandchildren, Katie Sadler, Mattie Cockram, Sydney Carey, Anna Katherine Somberg, Seth Cockram, Maria Stevens, Jordan Carey, Ricky Burnette (Stephanie), Christian Burnette, Ashley Mauk, Mary Burnette, Ryliegh Ingle, Ellie Ingle, and Olivia Ingle; and 3 great-grandchildren, Shirley-May Konicke, Brady Sadler, and Mirra-Lynn Sadler.

Per Alfred’s wishes, no services will be held but memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216, Carilion Clinic Hospice-New River Valley, 701 Randolph St., Radford, VA 24141, or to Slate Mountain Presbyterian Church, 239 Rock Church Rd., Meadows of Dan, VA 24120. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.