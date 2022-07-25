Mr. Ernest Garland Hughes, age 82 of Patrick Springs, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy, North Carolina. He was born in Patrick County on May 27, 1940, to the late William Leonard Hughes and Missouri Bertie Handy Hughes. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hughes was preceded in death by a brother, Gilmer Hughes, and an infant son. Mr. Hughes was retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation as Bridge Superintendent. He was a longtime member of Critz Baptist Church where he served as deacon and trustee, and of the Patrick Springs Parks and Recreation Department. He had been a missionary to Tarboro, North Carolina, Tanzania, Africa, and Alabama. He was the first male in Patrick County to obtain a GED. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was a racing and gun enthusiast. He loved his family, many who called him “Pa”.

Mr. Hughes is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Essie Hubbard Hughes of the home; a daughter, Kathy Dalton (Gary) of Stuart; a son, Perry Hughes (Dianne) of Stuart; five grandchildren, Corey Meador (Brad) of Vinton, Sarah Sawyers (Justin) of Brentwood, Tennessee, Erica Nowlin (Chris) of Summerfield, North Carolina, Kara Pilson (Elliott) of Stuart and Morgan Morrison (Preston) of Apex, North Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Cale Meador, Jace Meador, Emmett Nowlin and Elizabeth Sawyers; five siblings, Melvin Hughes (Elaine) of Patrick Springs, Marvin Hughes of Stuart, Alvin Hughes (Jean) of Woolwine, Silvia Smith (James) of Pelham, North Carolina, and Donnie Hughes (Linda) of Stuart; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held for Mr. Hughes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Critz Baptist Church, P.O. Box 99, Critz, Virginia 24082 or to Conners View Baptist Church, c/o Barry Fain, 459 Woodland Drive, Stuart, Virginia 24171. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.