Gov. Ralph Northam announced Amazon will launch a new cross-dock fulfillment center in Stafford County. Amazon will establish a 630,000 square-foot facility on the Northern Virginia Gateway site to serve as one of the company's East Coast hubs. The new facility will be responsible for the beginning of a supply chain in which products from third-party vendors are sorted, repacked, and distributed to other Amazon distribution centers.

Virginia successfully competed with Maryland and North Carolina for the project. The facility is expected to be operational in the second half of 2022 and will add 500 new jobs to Amazon's existing workforce of more than 27,000 full- and part-time employees in the Commonwealth.

"Virginia's workers are making it possible for Amazon to continue growing in the Commonwealth," said Northam. "This new fulfillment center will create 500 well-paying jobs in Stafford County. We are proud that the Commonwealth is a thriving hub for Amazon's supply chain and the home to the most impressive workforce in the nation."

Amazon first launched its Virginia fulfillment operations in 2006 in Sterling. The company has grown its operations network to include more than 20 fulfillment and sortation centers, and delivery stations in the Commonwealth. Amazon selected Arlington for its second corporate headquarters in 2018, resulting in the creation of more than 25,000 jobs.

Amazon announced a robotics fulfillment center in Suffolk and a processing center (cross-dock) in Chesapeake in March 2020. In April 2021, the company announced another state-of-the-art robotics fulfillment center at Richmond Raceway in Henrico County. Amazon also launched a new delivery center in Stafford County in October 2021.

"Virginia's strategic location, extensive infrastructure networks, and world-class port provide Amazon continued opportunities for growth in the Commonwealth, and we welcome this new cross-dock fulfillment center in Stafford County," said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. "The facility will create 500 new jobs and play an important role in the company's East Coast supply chain, further cementing Virginia's role as a leading transportation and logistics hub."
