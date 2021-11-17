[caption id="attachment_58430" align="alignnone" width="1024"]<img class="wp-image-58430 size-large" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/11\/Virtual-1-1024x404.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="404" \/> The Hulks Helping Hands Promise Run is Saturday, Nov. 20 to Friday, Nov. 26. Proceeds from the event will go to help Hulk\u2019s Helping Hand Rescue and Sanctuary 501c3, a rescue in Meadows of Dan.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nBy Taylor Boyd\r\n\r\nBlacksburg Health & Fitness at The Weight Club in Blacksburg is holding a virtual Promise Run to raise money for Hulk\u2019s Helping Hand Rescue and Sanctuary 501c3.\r\n\r\nChristie Heslip, general manager of the club, said the non-profit organization first heard about the rescue after a staff member adopted a puppy from Hulk\u2019s.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe all fell in love with her, so we all started kind of looking into what Hulk\u2019s was. I dug in pretty deep because I was interested in getting a small dog,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nAfter researching Hulk\u2019s mission, history, and what the rescue is trying to do, Heslip discovered that the organization\u2019s funds were limited, particularly because it relies heavily on donations.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt kind of pulled at my heart, especially after I read the Hulk\u2019s story,\u201d she said, adding that she \u201ccan\u2019t even talk about the Hulk\u2019s story without tearing up.\u201d\r\n\r\nHulk\u2019s is a non-profit animal rescue in Meadows of Dan that was started by Elizabeth \u201cLiz\u201d Whiteley in 2016 in honor of Hulk, a dog Whiteley was fostering for another rescue.\r\n\r\nAfter receiving Hulk, Whiteley immediately took him to an ER veterinarian where it was determined he had an intestinal blockage and needed to see a specialist vet, who removed several sections of rope he had swallowed months prior that left him unable to digest properly.\r\n\r\nWhiteley said this event gave her a wakeup call about the needs of shelter animals.\r\n\r\n\u201cI made a vow that if he pulled through the first surgery he had, that I would do whatever it took to save more dogs like him,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nHeslip said the club wanted to do something to help the rescue, but is too far away to volunteer.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe just wanted to do something, and it seemed like raising money would be the best way we could help,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nThe club decided on a virtual run to reach out to people all over that follow the rescue and the gym. \u201cWe want people to walk - that\u2019s what we\u2019re about, promoting fitness and getting people active. We get to do what we do and also raise money for something we are very passionate about,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nHeslip said the gym decided to name the event The Promise Run due to one of Whiteley\u2019s sayings.\r\n\r\n\u201cLiz has that phrase she uses \u2018keeping the promise.\u2019 So, we wanted to make the name means something with what Hulks is and what Liz is doing,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nHeslip added the event\u2019s goal is to raise $2,500. She noted the organization has so far raised a little more than $1,000.\r\n\r\nThe Promise Run has three different levels to ensure that everyone can compete at some level. There is the 1-mile Fun Run, which costs $20; the $30 5k, and the $50 10k.\r\n\r\nPrizes are also awarded for completing the levels with a t-shirt being given for the Fun Run, a long-sleeved hooded T-shirt for completing the 5k, and a long-sleeved shirt and a beanie cap for the 10k.\r\n\r\nThe Hulks Helping Hands Promise Run is Saturday, Nov. 20 to Friday, Nov. 26.\r\n\r\nTo register for the Promise Run, go to www.runsignup.com and search for \u201cHulks Helping Hands Promise Run.\u201d Registration ends November 26 at 11:59 p.m. EST.\r\n\r\nDonations can be made on website to register for the run, or by going to https:\/\/www.hulkshelpinghandrescue.com and accessing their Amazon wish list, or on their Facebook page, Hulks Helping Hand Rescue 501c3. Monetary donations can be sent via PayPal to hulkshelpinghandrescue.com, or by mail to Hulk\u2019s Helping Hand Rescue, P.O. Box 796, Meadows of Dan, VA 24120.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
