<img class="size-medium wp-image-58433 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/11\/support_local_1636990150-300x300.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="300" \/>Small Business Saturday is Saturday, November 27, and according to Rebecca Adcock, it\u2019s\u00a0about more than just shopping at local stores.\r\n\r\nAdcock, the executive director of the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce said the event is \u201cabout celebrating and sharing the small business that are part of our lives - from corner stores to family-owned eateries to vendors at the farmers\u2019 market.\u201d\r\n\r\nShe added \u201cthey\u2019re the places we call our own and can\u2019t imagine living without. It\u2019s these businesses and the people behind them that make our communities unique. And when they succeed, we all do.\u201d\r\n\r\nSmall Business Saturday was created in 2010 to help support small businesses and \u201cthe communities that we love,\u201d Adcock said. \u201cSince then, it\u2019s become a holiday shopping tradition that leaves many inspired to \u2018Shop Small\u2019 year-round.\u201d\r\n\r\nMany local businesses in Patrick County will be open, with specials and sales slated for the event, Adcock said, and added, \u201cinvite your friends, family and customers to shop small with you and share their favorite places.\u201d
