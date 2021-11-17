<span style="font-weight: 400"><img class="size-medium wp-image-58453 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/11\/christmas_1636999012-300x300.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="300" \/>The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce will again conduct the annual Christmas Bonus program, courtesy of an anonymous donor who sponsors the fund to give five residents $1,000.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">A random drawing will be held to pick the winners.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">This year, in recognition of their service, sacrifice and commitment to our community, one winner will be a frontline medical worker -\u00a0a nurse, CNA or aide, a home-healthcare worker, a rescue squad member, a medical office employee including maintenance and custodial, a nursing home or rehabilitation facility employee including maintenance and custodial,\u00a0a pharmacy worker or staff member, any paid or unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials, and any other worker in the medical field designated as critical or essential by \u00a0their employer or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).\u00a0\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Providing other eligibility requirements are met, individuals may submit their own name and need not be nominated by their employer, although employer nominations are welcome as well.\u00a0If self-submitting, be sure to note your status as a frontline medical worker.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">To be eligible for the drawing, employees must have worked for a company, organization, business or county department or office for at least two years, make $45,000 or less and meet the criteria listed below.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Those businesses in operation less than two years may nominate employees who have worked in the business for most of the time it has been open. Employees are eligible for the bonus if they meet other requirements, which follow:<\/span>\r\n<ol>\r\n \t<li><span style="font-weight: 400"> Be a Patrick County resident.<\/span><\/li>\r\n \t<li><span style="font-weight: 400"> Have worked for a Patrick County company, organization, business, or county department or office for a minimum of 28 hours per week for two years or, in the case of a new business less than two years old, worked the majority of the time since opening.<\/span><\/li>\r\n \t<li><span style="font-weight: 400"> Make $45,000 per year or less.<\/span><\/li>\r\n \t<li><span style="font-weight: 400"> No more than 25 entries per company, organization, business, or county department\/office.<\/span><\/li>\r\n \t<li><span style="font-weight: 400"> Entries must be submitted by the Google Form by business owners, human resources, or supervisors. No family or friend nominations. No self-nominations, unless submitting as a frontline medical worker.<\/span><\/li>\r\n \t<li><span style="font-weight: 400"> Only one winner per company, organization, business, or county department\/office.<\/span><\/li>\r\n \t<li><span style="font-weight: 400"> Business owners are not eligible.<\/span><\/li>\r\n \t<li><span style="font-weight: 400"> Past winners are not eligible.<\/span><\/li>\r\n<\/ol>\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">The validity of all entries will be the responsibility of the company submitting the entry and is not the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce\u2019s obligation to verify.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">The contest begins November 17. All entries must be received no later than\u00a05 p.m. on December 3.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">A random drawing will be held on or before December 6. Winners will be notified through the company or organization submitting the entry and checks will be delivered during work hours. Self-nominated frontline healthcare workers may be contacted directly.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Contact the chamber office with questions at (276) 694-6012.\u00a0To access the nomination form, visit www.patrickchamber.com.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n
