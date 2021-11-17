[caption id="attachment_58450" align="aligncenter" width="1080"]<img class="wp-image-58450 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/11\/Vaccination.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="1121" \/> The Patrick County Public School COVID-19 Dashboard is updated by the close of business each Wednesday. It can be viewed at www.patrick.k12.va.us\/families\/covid-19_dashboard.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">By Taylor Boyd<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Patrick County Schools are in the process of coordinating vaccination clinics for students aged 5 to 11.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Interim Schools Superintendent Dr. David Martin said the clinics will be held at Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC), in concert with local health departments.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cOne thing that I hope happens, because we haven\u2019t advertised yet because we\u2019re trying to make this happen, is I would love to have a pediatrician at these clinics to talk to parents about vaccinations,\u201d he said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Martin said having the pediatrician present would give parents the opportunity to ask any questions they have and help them make informed choices about the vaccinations.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cA child cannot be vaccinated unless their parents are with them to give to give permission,\u201d Martin said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">A survey was sent to parents because a rough estimate is needed on the number of doses needed at the vaccination clinics, according to Martin, who added that the school division will provide booster shots to teachers and staff on November 23 at Patrick County High School.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cOverall, we\u2019re making things available. It is still a choice for parents and for staff, but at the same time, we need to know how to plan to move that forward,\u201d he said, and noted that some schools are experiencing spikes in the number of cases.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cHardin Reynolds to be specific,\u201d Martin said. \u201cThere was a field trip, and there was a positive child on the field trip, which necessitated quarantining quite a few students because they were in close contact particularly on the bus.\u201d<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Over the next school break, the school division will contract with an outside provider to perform a deep clean of the school, Martin said, adding a similar protocol also can be employed for other schools in the future, if necessary to ensure the safety of the students and staff.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">As of November 4, there were 33 positive cases and 45 quarantines in the school division.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Hardin Reynolds Memorial School had 16 positive cases and 24 students and staff quarantined. Patrick County High School saw 10 people test positive for COVID-19 and 35 quarantined. Patrick Springs Primary School had four positive tests and six in quarantine.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">All other schools, except Meadows of Dan Elementary, reported at least one person in quarantine.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Blue Ridge and Woolwine elementary schools were the only schools to not have at least one positive case.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Between August 25 and September 8 there were an average of 217 quarantined students and staff, and an average of 71 positive individuals each week. Since September 15, the weekly average of quarantined students and staff members is 102 and the weekly average of positive individual is 31.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Martin said on November 1, the administration learned from the West Piedmont Health District (WPHD) Epidemiologist that antibody testing should not be used to diagnose current or recent COIVD-19 disease. \u201cThe other thing, which is extremely frustrating for me and for staff, is we were due 365 rapid tests to come into our school system. To say they have been lost in the mail is an understatement. We have tried to track these,\u201d but we are still waiting for them to arrive, he said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">In other matters, the board:<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Approved a resolution to name the Patrick County School Board Office the Sara Leigh Dickerson Collins Building.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Approved personnel as amended.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Accepted the request of transfer from Trey Cox, principal of Patrick County High School, and Martin\u2019s recommendation, to the position of Director of Career and Technical Education, beginning Nov. 15.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Accepted a recommendation for Andrea Cassell to serve as the interim principal of Patrick County High School, beginning Nov. 15 and continuing until the position is filled with a permanent replacement.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Accepted the superintendent\u2019s recommendation to appoint Jason Wood as the Assistant Superintendent of Administration, beginning Nov. 15. Also approved Wood as a superintendent designee that could sign state reports in Martin\u2019s absence.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Heard from the public asking the board to review the current COVID-19 quarantine guidelines for students and staff, and potentially make necessary amendments to the policies if there is no significant data supporting the current policies.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Approved the consent agenda.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Approved the COVID-19 shared leave.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Heard an update about the superintendent search.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
Leave a Reply