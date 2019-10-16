Ararat man stabbed, Claudville man charged in Sunday incident

An Ararat man remains in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times late Sunday evening, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Justin Sinclair Hawks, 29, of The Hollow Road, was transported early Monday to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., and is being treated for life threatening injuries, Smith said in a release.

Hawks was allegedly attacked Sunday, Smith said and explained Hawks was stabbed. Smith alleged Hawks was involved in an ongoing dispute with another person.

Larry Dale Puckett, 57, of Pedigo Ridge Road, Claudville was charged with aggravated malicious wounding in connection with the incident, Smith said.

Authorities located Puckett in his home a short time later. Patrick County Sheriff’s Deputy Noah Wolfe made the arrest.

He is being held with no bond, Smith said.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Tyler Wilson at (276) 692-5123.