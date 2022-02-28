<span style="font-weight: 400"><img class=" wp-image-61577 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/Obit-Smith-190x300.jpg" alt="" width="215" height="339" \/>Arnold O\u2019Neal Smith, 54, of Dobson, NC died on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Woltz Hospice Home. He was born on January 14, 1968, to the late Betty Lou Smith and Theodore Arnold Smith.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">His passion was working with his hands doing upholstery work. During his disability, he still continued to make people laugh. He was a person who gave people nicknames and loved animals, especially dogs.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Surviving are two sisters, Penny Rigney, of Martinsville, VA, Tina Smith of Stuart, VA, one brother, Timothy Rakes of Stuart, VA, one nephew, Joseph Smith, and one niece, Amanda Wilkerson.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">All services will be private.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Smith family.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.<\/span>\r\n\r\n
