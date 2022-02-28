<p class="yiv7576343032MsoNormal"><img class="size-medium wp-image-61574 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/Obit-Wood-176x300.jpg" alt="" width="176" height="300" \/>Elizabeth Annette Wood, age 79 of Meadows of Dan, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, at her home.\u00a0\u00a0She was born in Patrick County on November 21, 1942, to the late Roy Stephen Wood and Minnie Burnette Wood.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Clinton Harris; and two brothers, Walter and James Wood.\u00a0\u00a0Annette loved her family, farming, animals, and old cars.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv7576343032MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen Harris of Lexington, NC, Ronald and Annpaige Harris of Galax, David and Crystal Harris of Meadows of Dan; eight grandchildren, Robert Clinton Harris and wife, Mallory Golden Harris, Casey Irene Harris, Haley Elizabeth Harris, Amber Nicole Bobbitt and husband, Justin, Emily Vernon and husband, Shane, Christina Strother and husband, Kevin, Lindsey Harris and fianc\u00e9, Bailey Holt, Bailey Ryan Bolt; six great-grandchildren, Jacy Bobbitt, Jacob Bobbitt, Jada Bobbitt, Jaxon Bobbitt, Lemuel Strother, Oliver Holt; a very special friend, Gerald Wright of Meadows of Dan; and several nieces and nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv7576343032MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Rev. Kenneth Terry officiating.\u00a0\u00a0Burial will follow in Mountain View United Methodist Church Cemetery.\u00a0\u00a0The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
