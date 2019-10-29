Arrests reported

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office reported the following:

Bobby Joe Gilley, 50, of Stuart, was charged Oct. 17 with driving a motor vehicle with revoked/suspended license. Deputy O. Tejeda made the arrest.

Amy Dawn Harris, 36, of Stuart, was charged Oct. 17 with possession of controlled paraphernalia. Deputy O. Tejeda made the arrest.

Patricia Walters, 52, of Patrick Springs, was charged Oct. 18 with grand larceny. Deputy D. Dillon made the arrest.

Stephanie Brooke Robertson, 28, of Bassett, was charged Oct. 18 with one count each grand larceny, breaking and entering, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, conspire to distribute Schedule I or II drug, possession of a firearm. Deputy B. Holt made the arrest.

Austin Blake Coleman, 25, of Stuart, was charged Oct. 19 with drive while intoxicated. Deputy N. A. Wolfe made the arrest.

Zachariah Kurt Robinson, 32, of Stuart, was charged Oct 19 with one count each reckless driving on parking lot/abandoned highway, driving with revoked license, intentional damage, failure to appear. Deputy F. M. Hubbard made the arrest.

Robin Williams Caudle, 51, Claudville, was charged Oct. 20 with one count each possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a sawed- off shotgun. Deputy L. W. Vaughan made the arrest.

Timothy Ray Cassady, 49, of Ararat, was charged with six counts of distribute Schedule I or II drug, four counts conspire to distribute Schedule I or II drug and a probation violation. Deputies C. L. Elgin and M. T. Rorrer made the arrest.

Melissa Ann Simmons, 42, was charged Oct. 23 with four counts distribution Schedule I or II drugs, one count conspire to distribute of Schedule I or II drugs.