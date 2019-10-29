Community Calendar

Thursday, October 31st

Trunk-OR-Treat: 5:30 p.m. Minnie’s Chapel Wesleyan Church. Free hotdog dinner available for all who attend.

Trunk-OR- Treat: 5:30 to 8 p.m., Creasey’s Chapel, UMC HWY. 103, Stuart.

Stuart Spooktacular: Uptown Stuart 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Stuart Baptist Church HALLOLOO: starting at 5 p.m.

Trunk-OR-Treat: 6 to 8 p.m., Grace Baptist Church. Candy, hot chocolate and hot apple cider. 14087 Jeb Stuart Hwy.

Trick-OR-Treat: Fairystone Vol. Fire Department, 5 to 7 p.m. 6687 Fairystone Park Hwy. Rt. 57 West, Stuart.

Trunk-OR-Treat: True Gospel Baptist Church 5 to 7 p.m. Located on Rt. 8 beside the high school.

Trick-OR-Treat: Fairystone Vol. Fire Department, 6687 Fairystone Park Hwy. Rt 57 West, Stuart.

*****

Friday, November 1st

Stuart Farmers Market: Get ready for the holiday season with sharp knives and scissors; tool sharpening $2 per knife, $3 per tool. Great selection of locally produced meats, eggs, cheese, baked items and cool season crops. Open 8 a.m. to noon.

Patrick County Alzheimer’s Group Estate Sale: Nov. 1 and 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items include furniture, quilts, glassware, antiques and more. 1117 Elamsville Rd., Woolwine.

*****

Saturday, November 2

Basket BINGO: Stuart Elementary PTO Sponsored basket BINGO. Starts at 5 p.m., and includes 20 BINGO games, raffle, door prizes and concessions.

Meadows of Dan Women’s Club BINGO: at the Meadows of Dan Community Center, 2858 JEB Stuart Hwy. Doors open at 5 p.m. Games Start 6 p.m. Raffle Drawings; Food available for sale. For more information, call (276) 952-2674.

Dan River Basin Association: 4.2- mile hike at Grassy Hill Nature Preserve, Gereau Center, 150 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount. Bring supplies and lunch. For more information call, (276) 734-1317.

Patrick County Music Association Event

Mandolin Festival: Rotary Building, Stuart VA (420 Woodland Dr. Stuart). Bring Chairs – food is available, doors open at 4:30 p.m. Various bands and artists will be performing. Harrison Ridge, Alan Bibey, Vince Bullins, Nick Goad, Ron Inscore, Darrel McCumbers, and Spencer Strickland, etc.

Harvest Worship Center: revival Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 3 at 10:30 a.m. 21225 Jeb Stuart Hwy., Stuart. For more information call, (276) 694-4639.

Fall Sale and Chicken Supper: New Hope Church of the Brethren is holding a chicken supper from 4 to 6 p.m. and a auction starting at 6:30 p.m.

Illumination Teen Ministry: at Patrick Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church will have an indoor yard sale/vendor event fundraiser, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hotdogs and snacks will be available. Vendors interested can call, (276) 952-5103.

HUNTERS CHAPEL: Open house, 4 to 6 p.m. Open house for new addition to the building. Ararat.

*****

Thursday, November 7th

Veterans Day Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Woolwine Elm. School Gym. RSVP by Nov 1 by calling (276) 930-2811.

Patrick Co. Chamber of Commerce: has representative with a signage company coming to the county. Sign up to reserve your spot and we will visit for you to discuss your signage needs. Spruce up your business, call, 694-6012

*****

Friday, November 8

Alzheimer’s Bingo: at the John D. Hooker Building in Rotary Field, Stuart. Starts at 6 p.m. Lots of door prizes and food available. All proceeds are for the Alzheimer’s patients and caregivers in a 60 mile radius of Stuart.

Stuart Farmers Market: Cool season crops, meats, eggs, baked items, crafts and more!!! Come see us 8 a.m. to noon.

Wharton-Stuart Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans: monthly meeting, 7 p.m. at the Reynolds Homestead.

*****

Saturday, November 9

12th Annual Holiday Bazaar: at Rotary Field, Stuart. Interested vendors may call (276) 694-5273. Proceeds will benefit Patrick County Alzheimer’s Group. Jewelry, wooden bowls, quilts, candles, crafts and more. Get your Christmas shopping done early.

LEGO CLUB: Build and have fun together from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Patrick County Library. Call (276) 694-3352 for more information.

*****

Tuesday, November 12

Broadband Committee Meeting: will be 6 p.m. in the Veterans Memorial Building 2nd floor conference room. River Street Networks will be there to provide an update on their plans for broadband improvements contingent upon the county receiving grant money which will be announced in December.

*****

Saturday, November 16

Christmas Bazaar: for Cystic Fibrosis fundraiser, Nov. 16th – 17th. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pancake breakfast and BBQ lunch available. Vendors needed. To become a vendor or for more information call, (828) 788-5079.

Moorefield Store Community V.F.D: black pot chicken dinner 4 to 7 p.m.17 VA/NC Rd. Spencer.

Patrick Co. Chamber of Commerce – Casino Night: Roll the Dice and have some fun. Multiple packages available to purchase tickets and for more information vist, https://patrick-county-chamber-of-commerce.square.site/.

Fairystone VDF Auxiliary: hamburger steak dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cash raffle tickets will be available for $20, Raffle ends at 7 p.m. For more information visit, http://sites.google.com/site/fairystonevolfiredept/.

******

LIVE MUSIC: Live music featured at the Coffee Break every Tuesday from 8:30 – 11 a.m.

*****

VISION – 12 STEPS TO A SPIRITUAL JOURNEY: Meet every Thursday night, 7 – 8:30 p.m., Harvest Worship Center’s Fellowship Hall, 21225 Jeb Stuart Highway, Stuart. For more information, call (276) 229-9392.

*****

OPEN JAM: An open jam will be held every Friday from 7 – 10 p.m., music, food, family-friendly. Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

*****

MEDITATION FOR BEGINNERS: Every first Thursday each month from 5 – 5:30 p.m., free, learn simple techniques to get started with an insight meditation practice. There will be a 10-minute meditation every meeting hosted by Garry Clifton. Patrick County Library.

******

COME TO THE TABLE, 12-STEP PROGRAM: A 12-step program centered in the Word of God and Jesus Christ, The Chain Breaker. Bring your hurts, hang-ups, and habits, and leave them. Meet every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Mayo Mountain Church, Claudville Highway, Stuart. Call (276) 229-7462 or (276) 694-7614 for information.

******

NEW LIFE BIKERS: New Life Bikers meet at Honduras Coffee Shop on the first Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m., and on the third Thursday at 7 p.m. All bikers are welcome. For more information, call (276) 692-5740.

*****

COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Providence United Methodist Church will hold a country breakfast on the first Saturday of every month from 7:30 –10:30 a.m. Breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, apples, juice, and coffee. Donations benefit United Methodist men’s mission work. Eat-in or take out.

*****

Turkey Shoot: sponsored by the Smith River Wildlife Club. Starting Nov. 8th the club will meet every Friday at 7 p.m. until Nov. 29. Located at Smith River Wildlife Club building, Charity Hwy., Woolwine. Trophy given away each night.

*****

BIG COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Willis Gap Community Center will hold a country breakfast on the first Saturday of each month from 7 – 10 a.m. homemade biscuits, apples, eggs, country ham, sausage, bacon, gravy, pancakes, and much more. Donations to Willis Gap Community Center.

*****

SPENCER-PENN CENTRE November:

Music Night: Friday, November 8th, Concessions at 5:00pm, $5.00 donation for admission. Open Mic at 5:30 p.m., Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer Big Country Buffet Breakfast: At the Spencer Ruritan Building, Saturday, November 2, 6 – 10 a.m. Buffet includes: country ham, sausage, bacon, hog-jowl, eggs, gravy: red-eye and sausage, homemade biscuits, grits, apples, juice and coffee. Adults: $7.00, Children: $3.00. Suet Bird Feeder: Saturday, November 9th, 9 -11 a.m., instructor Vickie Wasoski, Each student will go home with a feeder, feed and a recipe to make more. For ages 8 and up, must pre-register class size is limited. Cost $10/members & $15/non-members. Movie in the Library: on Friday, November 1st at 6:30 p.m. You can enjoy pizza, a drink and popcorn for $3. Everyone is welcome! For more information, e-mail spc.susan@yahoo.com or call (276) 957-5757). Barn Quilt Class: November 17th, 1 p.m. , check Facebook or E-mail Susan at spc.susan@yahoo.com for details. Spots will be given on a first paid first served basis. Third Thursday Trivia Night: November 21st at 6:30 p.m., Theme of the month: Classic TV. $10 per team. Teams of no more than 5 people. Winning team will go home with a prize. Concessions will be sold – cash only! Painting: November 22, 6 – 9 p.m., Join Genie as she guides students through this three hour class. Pre-registration and payment is required. Cost is $20/members and $25/non-members. Call the Centre at (276) 957-5757 for more information. Snow Globe: Saturday, November 23rd, 9 – 11 a.m. Instructor Vickie Wasoski. Make a mason jar snow globe. $8/members, $12/non-members. Christmas Movie & Dinner with Santa: Friday, December 6th, 6:30pm. We are so excited to announce this year’s Christmas event! Dinner and a surprise movie with Santa! Call the Centre for your reservations. $15/Adult includes dinner, $15/child includes dinner and a photo with Santa. Must register by November 29th. Open computer lab: Mondays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Computer Lab will be open to the public. High Speed Internet Access is available. Photography Club Meeting: November 7, Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Digital photography for amateurs, $24 annual dues. Story Time & Play Date: Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Carole-Anne Penn will lead story, songs, crafts and then play time with friends. Storytime and crafts are geared toward preschoolers, but all ages are welcome. Charles & Rose Hylton Library: Open Monday, Tuesday & Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sign up for a library card today. Book Club :Meets the third Thursday at 3:00 p.m., Everyone is welcome. Call the Centre for the book selection. Chair Aerobics: Thursday Mornings with instructor, Paula Battle. 11:30 a.m., Free, M/HC Coalition for Health & Wellness . Aerobics: Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Instructor: Anita Hooker. This is a Free class with the M/HC Coalition for Health & Wellness. Yoga: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. ,$40 for 6 weeks, drop-in at $8 per class. Yoga mats provided –bring a blanket or towel. Free childcare provided for attendees. Call to register.

475 Spencer-Penn Road, Spencer. (276) 957-5757.

*****

HJDB Events – November:

4th – Game on, Games, Crafts, Fellowship. 8:30am to 12:30pm. 4th – Bible Study, 10 a.m. Pastor TBD. 4th – Bible Study, 11 a.m. Led by Karl Hoyer from Orchard Drive Baptist Church. 6th – Game on, Games, Crafts, Fellowship. 8:30am – 12:30pm. Breakfast & Lunch available. 7th – Paint Night, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Paint with My Minds Eye Studios. $25. 8th – Friday Morning Jam Sessions, Jim Philpott, Tim Stegall & Friends. 10 a.m. to noon Breakfast $5. Lunch $6. 8th – Bingo, 6 to 9 p.m. 21 games for $20, additional cards available. 11th – Game on ,Games, Crafts, Fellowship. 8:30am – 12:30pm. 11th – Bible Study, 10 a.m. Pastor TBD 11th – Bible Study, 11 a.m. Led by Karl Hoyer from Orchard Drive Baptist Church. 13th – Game on, Games, Crafts, Fellowship. 8:30am to 12:30pm. Breakfast & Lunch available. 15th – Friday Morning Jam Sessions, 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast $5. Lunch $6. 15th – Bassett Music Jamboree- WOUNDTIGHT- 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets $5. Concessions available. 15th – Paint Night, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Paint with Genie’s Art. $25

For more information call, (276) 629-1369 or visit www.hjdbeventcenter.com/upcoming-events.

*****

PHCC EVENTS November

Tradesman Licensure Renewal Courses: some trades-people are required by the Virginia Board of Contractors to take a pre-determined number of continuing education hours specific to their trade. PHCC is offering classes for those who wish to renew their licensure. The continuing education must be completed prior to the license expiration date. Licensure renewal in fields of electrical- Nov. 6, gas fitting- Nov. 7, plumbing- Nov. 7 and HVAC tech- Nov. 20 are available. Pre-registration and more information at, 276-656-0260 or ph.augusoft.net/

OSHA 30 Training: 30-hour training for supervisors and workers to learn about workplace hazards, employee rights, and how to contribute to our nations productivity. Nov. 7 – Dec. 12. 5:50 to 9:10 p.m. $294.99 with textbook. Pre-registration and more information at, 276-656-0260 or ph.augusoft.net/

Patrick Henry Community College Fab Lab, the Thomas P. Dalton IDEA Center.

FAB LAB CRAFT DAYS: a fun, hands-on activity for the entire family in the Fab Lab, using the laser cutter. This month’s craft is a felt flower bouquet with Mason Jar. Oct 26, 1 to 4 p.m., $30.

INTRODUCTION TO 3D PRINTING: During this introductory course, participants will gain an understanding of 3D design and printing fundamentals in a fun and easy way. Upon completion of the class, students will be certified to schedule time on the 3D printers for their own projects. No prior 3D printing experience or technical knowledge needed. Oct. 28-Nov. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $104.

FAB LAB FAMILY DAYS: a fun, hands-on activity for the entire family in the Fab Lab! Each month we will have a featured activity to allow individuals and families the opportunity to learn fun and creative things you can do in the Fab Lab. No experience or technical knowledge needed. Cost: $15 per person. In November, participants will be using the laser cutter to create unique, custom designed Christmas ornaments! Sat, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information or to register for activities call (276) 656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.

*****

PATRICK COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: The Book Club meets, the second Thursday of every month from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., with Garry Clifton.

*****

COFFEE FOR VETERANS: The first Tuesday of every month from 9 – 11 a.m. at The Landmark Center, 105 Landmark Drive, Stuart. Donuts and coffee will be served. All veterans are encouraged to participate.

*****

Carroll County Genealogy Club: Open every Wednesday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. anyone interested in genealogy is invited to stop in the Historic Courthouse on Main Street, Hillsville. Regular monthly meeting will be Wednesday, September 18, at 6:00 p.m. During the month of October, special research is being done on the Montgomery family.

*****

BOOKMOBILE SCHEDULE Nov. 4-7:

Monday: Meadows of Dan – School, 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.; BB&T, 2 to 2:55 p.m. Community Building, 3 to 4:50 p.m. Tuesday: Woolwine– School, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Apple Tree Center, 2 to 2:30 p.m. Rose Window, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Charity Baptist Church, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Robert’s Market, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday: Ararat — Fellowship Church, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; 2:30 to 3 p.m. Lee’s Greenery, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Willis Gap Community Building, 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. Jeb Stuart Grocery, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. Trinity Christian School, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday: Step, 10 to 11 a.m. Hardin Reynolds School,11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Patrick Henry Fire Station, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Salem United Methodist Church, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. For more information, call (276) 694-3352.