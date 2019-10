The Woolwine Elementary School PTO held its annual Halloween Carnival on Friday, Oct. 25, in the school gym and cafeteria. The night was a great success with all enjoying a time of fellowship and fun! School Principal Jeannie King sends a big ‘Thank you’ to the PTO’s executive committee, faculty, staff, parents, students, grandparents, community businesses, community members, Junior and Senior Beta club members, volunteers and others who made our PTO carnival a huge success! Go Warriors!