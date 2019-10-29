WES Celebrates National Bus Safety Week, Provides Drug Safety Program

Thank you to our wonderful bus drivers. We appreciate you all so much!

Thankful for the Warrior Bus Drivers: We are celebrating National School Bus Safety Week, October 21-25, 2019! During this time, Safety Stakeholders, including parents, students, teachers, motorists, state officials, school bus operators, school administrators, and other interested parties join forces to underscore the importance of school bus safety in their schools and communities.

Thank you to our bus drivers:

Sharon Greer Bus Driver Bus 89

Frank Sawyers Bus Driver Bus 61

Sheila Lawson Bus Driver Bus 85

Dreamer Williams Bus Driver Bus 6

Becky Spencer Bus Driver Bus 15

Greg Spencer Bus Driver Bus 21

Glen McAlexander Bus Driver Bus 75

Frances Massey Bus Driver Bus 244

In other news:

Tri-Area personnel provided a Drug Safety Program for WES students. On Oct. 25, students enjoyed the Medication Safety Program with Carla Horton and Eustaica Smith from Tri Area. Thank you for providing safety education to our Warriors. This is a great kickoff to our Red Ribbon Say NO to Drugs campaign, which is from Oct. 28- Nov. 1.